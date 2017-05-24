× Greenwood Coach Fighting Rare Skin Condition Believed To Have Suffered Stroke

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A Greenwood coach who was diagnosed with a rare skin condition is believed to have suffered a stroke on Tuesday afternoon (May 23), his wife said in a Facebook post.

Greenwood football coach Brian Sims was diagnosed with with TENS, Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, and rushed to a Tulsa hospital earlier this month. The disease has given him a rash that covers more than 80 percent of his body.

Belinda Sims said her husband’s medical team believes he suffered a stroke late on Tuesday afternoon. However, they are unable to do blood tests, CT scans or give him stroke medicine because he is in unstable condition.

She said the family was not given a promising prognosis, leaving them devastated.

She warned others, saying “the worst nightmare of our lives” started as a rash.

“Now he has TENS/SJS, kidney and respiratory failure, and has had a stroke,” Belinda Sims said. “I just don’t understand — waiting to wake up from the worst nightmare of our lives.”

The community has hosted several fundraisers to help the Sims family.