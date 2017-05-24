× Montana Couple Finds 2.78-Carat Diamond Lying On Ground

MURFREESBORO (KFSM) — A Montana man with Arkansas roots found a 2.78-carat diamond at the Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Wendell Fox, who grew up in Arkansas, dreamt of finding a diamond in the Natural State since his youth, according to a state park press release. The 70-year-old retiree found the gem on his second day searching the state park for diamonds with his wife, Jennifer.

Fox spotted the diamond lying on the ground and then rushed to the Diamond Discovery Center, where they confirmed his find. Not only did he walk out of the park with a diamond, but it’s the second largest diamond found this year, outweighed only by a 7.44-carat diamond found by a Centerton teen in March.

“I was 80 to 90 percent sure that it was a diamond when I saw it,” Fox said.

Fox registered the brown diamond in both of their names, and they decided to call it the “Way Out Yonder” in honor of their home state. They plan to keep the sparkly gem, and may even mount it in some jewelry.

The recent rain helped bring the diamond to the surface, said Waymon Cox, park interpreter.

“It has rained a lot at the park this spring, and so far we have registered 11 diamonds that were found on top of the ground in May,” Cox said.