Neighbors Worried About Possible Guest Ranch Project

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Some residents on Finger Road are concerned about a project one family is hoping to start that would include cabins, a petting zoo and horse trails.

Some of them voiced these worries at a recent planning commission meeting with the city.

David Brooks is one of those residents.

He said when he was younger, his family owned the land that Andi Pratt and her husband are wanting to build on.

Brooks said his concerns are not with the Pratts, but with how their project could affect the neighborhood.

He said he is worried about traffic, noise and the local environment.

Some of the plans the Pratts have are making their business a spot for weddings or small gatherings.

“There was quite a bit of opposition we weren’t necessarily thinking it would be," Pratt said. "We are so open to hearing their concerns and adjusting our plan because we are early in the process.”

She continued to say that they plan to have a meeting with many of their neighbors to further discuss these worries.

They said they want to do this before the next planning commission meeting, so they can make a new proposal to the city.

Pratt said their land is already zoned for what they want to do.

They are just trying to get some conditional use permits approved at this stage in their plans.

Brooks said he does not want to see any commercial ventures past the Lowes and Walmart not too far from his home.

“Don’t infringe anymore than what’s already up here," Brooks said. "There’s generations of families that’s been up here. I’ve been here since ’63 and we just want to remain nice and quiet and peaceful and enjoy our neighbors and our surroundings.”

Pratt said they are up for making changes to their plans to make sure everyone on Finger Road is happy with what they are doing.

"We absolutely would love to hear those concerns so we can take action before it’s to far down the line for us to make a change," Pratt said.

Pratt said they want to work with nature, which means keeping as many of the trees in the area as they can.

Once everything is approved by the city, Pratt said they hoped to open for business around mid 2018.