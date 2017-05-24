× Police Searching For Individual Who Shot Out Window Of Rogers Church

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for an individual who shattered a window of a church on Monday afternoon (May 22).

Valley Harvest Ministries Church employees reported that they heard a loud noise shortly before 2 p.m. while they were working inside the church, according to a Rogers Police Department post. They found one of the windows on the west side of the building, which faces the street, had been shattered.

While searching the area, police found a projectile from a firearm.

Witnesses told police that the gunshot could have come from a tan SUV that was driven by a white man with brown hair. The SUV headed north on 37th Street.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.