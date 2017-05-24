Sam’s Donates Thousands To Local Organizations As Part Of New Springdale Store Opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Sam's Club donated thousands of dollars to local organizations on Wednesday (May 24) as part of its new store opening in Springdale.

Nearly $20,000 was donated to 11 different organizations in the area.

"Our associates have been eager to help local organizations that support our community," Springdale Club Manager Mark Byrd said. "I couldn't be more excited about the great team we have in place that is passionate about giving back and serving our members."

The following organizations received grants: