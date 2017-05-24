Sam’s Donates Thousands To Local Organizations As Part Of New Springdale Store Opening

Posted 4:25 pm, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26PM, May 24, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Sam's Club donated thousands of dollars to local organizations on Wednesday (May 24) as part of its new store opening in Springdale.

Nearly $20,000 was donated to 11 different organizations in the area.

"Our associates have been eager to help local organizations that support our community," Springdale Club Manager Mark Byrd said. "I couldn't be more excited about the great team we have in place that is passionate about giving back and serving our members."

The following organizations received grants:

  • Big Brothers Bis Sisters of Northwest Arkansas - $5,000
  • Fallen Soldier Memorial/Eagle Scout Project - $5,000
  • Hogeye Marathon - $1,000
  • Boy Scout Troop No. 777 - $1,000
  • Children's Safety Center - $1,000
  • Elmdale Elementary School, Springdale - $1,000
  • Huntsville School District - $1,000
  • Norhtwest Technical Institute - $1,000
  • Southwest Junior High School Spirit Team - $1,000
  • Elizabeth Richardson Center - $1,000
  • Westwood Elementary School, Springdale - $1,000

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s