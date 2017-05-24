× UAPD Searching For Man Who ‘Got Into A Fight With An Elevator’

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man who caused some property damage when he allegedly got into a fight with an elevator in the Harmon Avenue Parking Garage.

The University of Arkansas Police Department is asking for help identifying the man, according to a department post.

“We are not sure what the elevator did to make him so angry,” the post states. “The only way we will find out is if he comes and talks to us.”

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident to call or text 479-575-2222. Police also urged the man to turn himself in, and assured him that he wouldn’t have to use an elevator to visit the police department.