Vaccines For Traveling Abroad

Summer vacation is right around the corner and if any of your upcoming travel plans include trips abroad, make sure to squeeze in a doctor's visit before you go!

Between 2009 and 2014 more than half of international travelers who were eligible to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine did not.

Measles was eradicated from the US in 2000, but remains common in other parts of the world.

Hepatitis A is a risk almost everywhere in the world.

Yellow fever is prevalent in parts of South America and Africa.

Malaria is an issue in parts of South America, Africa and Asia and cholera has been noted in Mexico, Haiti, parts of Asia, parts of Africa, and Yemen.

There are a variety of resources for people wondering whether they need vaccinations.

If you're curious about which vaccines you need, the CDC's travel health notices are available online.

