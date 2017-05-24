× Walmart: Woman Filmed Making Racist Comments Banned From Shopping In Store

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A woman who was caught on camera saying racist things in a Centerton Walmart was banned from shopping in the store, Walmart spokespeople said on Wednesday (May 24).

Eva Hicks posted the video, which was shot in a Centerton Walmart, on Monday night (May 22).

Hicks said she asked the woman to move so she could reach something in the medical aisle. The video starts with the woman telling Hicks to “go back to Mexico.” When Hicks defends her right to be in the store, the woman says a variety of statements saying that she is not welcome in America.

When a third shopper steps up to defend Hicks, the woman responded by saying, “A n***** is calling me ignorant?”

A Walmart manager overheard the interaction, and quickly stepped in. He reassured Hicks that she is welcome — and wanted — both in the store and in the country.

The manager told the woman that her comments were inappropriate and that she needed to leave the store.

Walmart released a statement saying they do not tolerate the woman’s comments:

“We value respect for everyone who visits our stores, whether they’re customers or associates. We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer and are proud to see that our manager responded appropriately by asking her to leave the store.”

Walmart said they will be reaching out to Hicks.