Fort Smith Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing From Local Walmart

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing items from a local Walmart, according to a press release.

A man selected a TV, PlayStation controllers and other items totaling over $1,000 on March 3. He left the store without paying for the items.

He is believed to have left the store driving a gold Honda passenger car.

If you have any information, call the police department at (479) 709-5100.