Man Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Slamming On Brakes In Fatal Road Rage Collision

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — An Alma man was killed and another man arrested Wednesday (May 24) in a road rage incident, according to authorities.

Jason Miller, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision that happened along Interstate 40 shortly after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according Arkansas State Police.

Miller was driving a motorcycle behind a truck driven by Lawrence Finn, 31, of Pettigrew, according to ASP. Witnesses reported that Finn allegedly slammed on his brakes in front of the motorcycle, which then struck his vehicle.

Finn told officers that he tapped on his brakes after spotting the motorcyclist tailgating him, an affidavit states.

Miller was reportedly drug behind the vehicle before slamming into a median.

Finn is facing felony second-degree murder, the affidavit states. He was taken to the Crawford County Detention Center where he remained Thursday (May 25).

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Miller’s funeral expenses.