× NWS Confirms Tornado in Bentonville From May 19th Storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado from the night of May 18th into 19th that occurred in Bentonville.

Here is the raw information from the weather service…

Bentonville Arkansas Tornado... Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak Wind: 80 to 85 mph Path Length /Statute/: 2 miles Path Width /Maximum/: 225 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: May 19 2017 Start Time: 1207 am CDT Start Location: 4.3 SW Bentonville / Benton County / AR Start Lat/Lon: 36.3207 / -94.2529 End Date: May 19 2017 End Time: 1209 am CDT End Location: 2.4 SSW Bentonville / Benton County / AR End Lat/Lon: 36.3412 / -94.2275 Survey Summary: This tornado damaged the roofs of a number of homes...uprooted trees...snapped numerous large tree limbs...and blew down several power poles.