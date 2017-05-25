NWS Confirms Tornado in Bentonville From May 19th Storms

Posted 9:38 pm, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 09:49PM, May 25, 2017

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado from the night of May 18th into 19th that occurred in Bentonville.

Here is the raw information from the weather service…

Bentonville Arkansas Tornado...

Rating:                 EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind:    80 to 85 mph
Path Length /Statute/:  2 miles
Path Width /Maximum/:   225 yards
Fatalities:             0
Injuries:               0

Start Date:             May 19 2017 
Start Time:             1207 am CDT
Start Location:         4.3 SW Bentonville / Benton County / AR
Start Lat/Lon:          36.3207 / -94.2529

End Date:               May 19 2017
End Time:               1209 am CDT
End Location:           2.4 SSW Bentonville / Benton County / AR
End Lat/Lon:            36.3412 / -94.2275

Survey Summary: This tornado damaged the roofs of a number of
homes...uprooted trees...snapped numerous large tree limbs...and blew
down several power poles.

