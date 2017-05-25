Sebastian County Humane Society Receives 5,000-Pound Food Donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - A local humane society is working hard to make sure there's enough food for its animals, especially since it's a "no kill" shelter.

More than 5,000 pounds of dog and cat food are stacked up on pallets outside the Sebastian County Humane Society. The large donation came as a gift from American Humane, which is the country's first national humane organization, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. The two are focusing on giving back to animal shelters across the country that are struggling to make ends meet.

Normally bags of dog food can cost up to $40 for a large bag or $20 for a small bag. The Sebastian County Humane Society is the largest shelter in the state of Arkansas, and it was already running low on food. The nonprofit doesn't have enough funds in their budget to feed the amount of dogs and cats they have right now, as they're currently 20 percent over capacity.

"We do rely on donations like this because the food will last over a month," said T.J. Richardson with the Sebastian County Humane Society. "We greatly appreciate it and it helps us from grabbing money out of our own pockets to buy food."

During this campaign, American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul have distributed more than half a million meals to shelters across the U.S. Helping out and getting involved with the organization is simple.

"Whenever you purchase a book or anything that is Chicken Soup for the Soul it comes back to them and they make the donation then divide it up with several shelters," said Richardson.

The Sebastian County Humane Society said it spends $100,000 a month to operate the shelter, so not having to worry about food has put less of a strain on the workers. American Humane said it'll donate another truck load of food to Sebastian County Humane Society at the end of this year.