× Big Inning Pushes Arkansas Into SEC Semifinals

HOOVER, ALA. (KFSM) – Arkansas watched an eighth inning lead slip away on Thursday against Mississippi State, forcing the Razorbacks to the loser’s bracket.

On Friday, Arkansas was in the same situation but this time they sent the Bulldogs home from Hoover as the Razorbacks posted a 9-2 to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

In a game that was tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas blew the game open as Dominic Fletcher sparked a six run inning as he led off with a solo home run. Jax Biggers added a run scoring triple, his third in the past two games, as the Hogs started to pull away.

A day after hitting a SEC Tournament record three home runs, Chad Spanberger doubled twice and drew a pair of walks to continue his hot week. Luke Bonfield drove in a pair of runs, including a RBI single in the first.

Blaine Knight kept Mississippi State’s offense off balance as he struck out nine in six and 2/3 innings of work while allowing just one earned run and walked one.

Arkansas will face Florida in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. LSU will take on South Carolina in the other semifinal at noon then the Razorbacks will play 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game. The tournament is now single elimination.