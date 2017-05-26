City Of Rogers Reopens Section Of Lake Atalanta Park

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Parks & Recreation Department has reopened another section of Lake Atalanta Park, according to the City of Rogers.

The sections north of Walnut Street opened on Thursday (May 25). The City of Rogers said this includes the hard-surface trail around the lake and all soft surface trails, green spaces and the playground.

Areas in red on the map are still closed for the time being and fencing has been installed around the closed areas. The access to the playground will be marked.

“Our department has been hard at work to reopen this northern section of the park,” said Jim White, parks and recreation director. “Everyone at the City knows how important Lake Atalanta is to the community, and we made it a priority to get the majority of the park open as quickly as possible.”

Guests are encouraged to park at the Pleasant Ridge Trailhead or the Railyard Bike Park. The city said several parking spots are still closed from the flood damage.