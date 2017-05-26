Crawford County Deputies Searching For Possible Stabbing Suspect; One Suspect In Custody

Posted 12:48 pm, May 26, 2017, by , Updated at 01:10PM, May 26, 2017

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a possible stabbing suspect, Sheriff Ron Brown said. Another suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspects are Woodson Anthony Wilkerson and Gerald William Wilkerson. Woodson was taken into custody and Sheriff Brown said Gerald is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be in a black Toyota Tundra with ladder rack and ladder.

Gerald is balding with dark hair and a short mustache. He is 6’10” and 175 pounds with brown eyes. The suspects are brothers.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of N 24th Street after Sparks Hospital contacted the Van Buren Police Department letting them know they had a stabbing victim.

The sheriff’s office became involved when they realized the stabbing may have happened in the county’s jurisdiction.

The deputies searched the home, but did not find anyone inside.

Investigators said they believe the victim was attacked with a machete.

This is a developing story.

