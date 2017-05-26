Murphy Park Reopens To Public With “Murphy In May” Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE ( KFSM) -- Murphy Park is back open to the public after straight line winds knocked down more than 10 trees and left the park covered in debris. For decades the park has been a staple in the Springdale community.

"We used to go fishing over there; go to McDonalds and get biscuits and come back and feed the ducks and all that." said Angela Barnett. She and her family couldn't believe the damage that had taken place overnight at the park.

"We were very saddened when we saw all of the trees fall, but we were excited that it was able to get kicked off still in May so it's still Murphy in May," said Barnett.

During the Murphy in May event live music, food trucks, and volleyball were main attractions. Springdale Parks and Recreation Director Bill Mock said it was a team effort to reestablish the parks original luster for the event.

"Our guys of about 15 stepped up came in here along with public works and cut the trees and got them out of here," said Mock, "it took every bit of six days to make that happen."

He said he's hoping Saturday's (May 27) predicted severe weather doesn't ruin all their hard work.

"You think of those things, but you can't worry about them because they're going to happen," said Mock, "the thing that I do worry, and I'll be watching the weather, is that we open our city pool tomorrow (Saturday, May 26)," said Mock.

With most of the park's renovation plans complete, the city is looking at new ways to keep people excited about coming out to Murphy Park.