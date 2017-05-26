New Knee Pain Treatment Available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're suffering from knee pain this morning, there's an experimental treatment available that uses a patient's own blood that could help alleviate the pain.

It's called platelet rich plasma injections and the process happens when a doctor draws blood and then begins a process that separates the platelets from the rest of the blood.

The concentrated platelets will then go directly back into the knee along with a lubricant.

The treatment is growing in popularity, especially with runners.

Patient Loree Bolin is among those taking advantage of this new treatment.

“It'll feel great, it's like having, not new knees, but before that running, you feel kind of like you're running on pirate sticks,” said Bolin.

Bolin’s doctor, Kimberly Harmon, MD UW Medicine talks about the benefits she is seeing in her patients.

“We also see a lot of people that just have problems getting around. Their knees hurt going up and down the stairs, and this is right for them too, for many of them,” said Harmon.

However, there is a downside to the treatment.

Because it's not approved by the FDA insurance companies consider it an experimental treatment and in some cases it can cost at least $600 per knee.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems