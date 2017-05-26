Report: Suspect Tells Deputy “Watching My House Burn, What Does It Look Like” During Arson Investigation

SALLISAW (KFSM) — A Sallisaw man is facing second-degree arson charges after allegedly setting his house on fire, according to a Sequoyah County incident report.

Deputies were dispatched to S 4680 Road at about 3 p.m. on Thursday (May 25) for reports of a house fire.

The report states home owner Kyle McGowan said he had started the fire and did not want the fire department to put it out.

He allegedly stood on top of his gate and told firefighters that he wanted them off of his property. The report states he hopped off of the gate and pulled a piece of paper out of the hands of Maple Fire Chief Shawn Fuller as he was attempting to write down information about the incident.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found McGowan sitting on the back of a truck watching the house burn.

When asked what was going on the report states McGowan responded, “watching my house burn, what does it look like.” He was then asked how the fire was started and he replied, “yea, I started it.”

McGowan was placed under arrest for arson in the second degree.

The fire department was called back to the scene and extinguished the fire. No one was inside the home during the fire.