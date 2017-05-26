USDA: 23 Arkansas Counties Declared Disasters Due To Severe Flooding

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared nearly two dozen Arkansas counties disasters in the wake of flooding, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday (May 26).

Hutchinson learned of the designation in a letter from Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

This designation is separate from the Presidential Disaster Declaration, which the Governor has requested.

That request is still under review by FEMA before a decision can be made.

“The USDA reviewed the Loss Assessment Reports and determined that there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation,” Secretary Perdue said. “Therefore, I am designating … 23 counties … as primary natural disaster areas.”

Secretary Perdue visited Arkansas in early May. “I want to thank Secretary Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for granting my request to declare 23 Arkansas counties as disaster areas,” Governor Hutchinson said. “The secretary saw firsthand the damage our state suffered due to flooding, including the destruction of thousands of acres of cropland. The disaster declaration will give our farmers access to emergency loans that will help them get back on their feet after last month’s devastating storms.”

This disaster designation qualifies farm operators in primary counties and in contiguous counties to be considered for certain assistance from FSA provided they meet eligibility requirements.

For more information on FSA Disaster Assistance Programs, click HERE, or contact local FSA offices, which can provide affected farmers with further information.