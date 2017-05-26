× Wife Of Local Football Coach Fighting Rare Skin Disease Gives Update On His Condition

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A Greenwood coach who was diagnosed with a rare skin condition has made a turn for the better, according to his wife’s Facebook post.

Belinda Sims said coach Brian Sims had a successful surgery and that his skin is starting to heal and form skin buds.

He is still on dialysis and is having kidney trouble, but Belinda said she hopes those things will heal soon.

Coach Sims was diagnosed with with TENS, Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, and rushed to a Tulsa hospital earlier this month. The disease has given him a rash that covers more than 80 percent of his body.

Belinda Sims said her husband’s medical team believes he suffered a stroke late on Tuesday afternoon.

You can send cards to Coach Sims and his family at the following address:

Brian Sims

c/o Alexander Burn Center

1120 S. Utica Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74104