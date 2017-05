× 9-Month-Old Found Dead In Batesville Motel Room

BATESVILLE (KTHV) — A 9-month-old girl has been found dead inside of a room at the Super 8 Motel in Batesville.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday (May 27) police arrived at the motel and found the girl.

The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

According to a motel employee, the motel will remain open but the room is blocked off for investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details have been released yet.