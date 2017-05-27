× Arkansas Blows Out Florida, Advances to SEC Championship

HOOVER, ALA. (KFSM)- Arkansas blasted Florida Saturday in the semifinals winning 16-0, in a seven-inning run rule to advance to the SEC Championship game. This is the first time since 2007 that Arkansas has reached the SEC title game.

Chad Spanberger ignited the Diamond Hogs offense, smashing a two-run homer in the first inning. SPanberger went 3-for-6 at the plate with two home runs, a double, three RBI’s and three runs.

The Razorbacks will face LSU in the SEC Championship game Sunday at 3:00 p.m.