Death Investigation In Johnson County Underway

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Clarksville man after he was found deceased at his Clarksville home.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, May 26, the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a shooting off a Highway on PR 3555 Clarksville.

On arrival, sheriff’s deputies found 38-year-old Donald Skidmore dead outside his home.

Investigators and the Johnson County Coroner were summoned to initiate an investigation.

Skidmore’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The suspect, Billy Martin, was arrested and transported to the Johnson County Detention Center.

The investigation continues and is pending the preliminary autopsy results.