× Mother Found Dead Of Suspected Overdose After Children Seen Running Naked In Neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Reports of naked children running outside of an Ohio home led police to a much more disturbing discovery Thursday (May 25).

The Youngstown Vindicator reports that the children’s 36-year-old mother was found dead inside a closet of the home in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue in Youngstown.

A neighbor found the mother’s body just before 4 p.m., according to the paper.

About a half hour prior to that, a school bus driver called police saying that two children were running naked. Police responded initially but left when they didn’t see the children, according to WKBN-TV.

Investigators found out later that a concerned neighbor had taken them into her house. Another neighbor went to check on their mother, according to the paper, and found the door open and the woman unresponsive inside.

The incident is still under investigation.