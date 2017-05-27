NWS Issues Tornado Watch For Portions Of Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas until 12 a.m. and a flood watch is currently in place for parts of Benton County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Widespread severe weather is expected late Saturday (May 27) afternoon and early evening and overnight hours, according to the NWS.

The time frame for these storms is 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. and the NWS says the tornado potential for tonight’s storm is elevated, and the severe storm potential as significant.

The Benton County Department of Public Safety and Road Department will be watching this storm very closely.

Administrators will be communicating on social media via the Benton County Division of Public Safety Facebook page.