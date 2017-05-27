× Police Investigate Possible Double Murder-Suicide In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–Police are investigating after three men were found dead Friday (May 26) at a home on the 3200 block of Furman Avenue. It’s located approximately a mile away from the Kraft-Heinz Planters roasting facility in Fort Smith off Hwy. 71 South.

The victims have been identified as 47-year-old Dinh To, 48-year-old Long Nguyen and 56-year-old Pho Vu.

Dispatch received a call of a shooting with three people injured at 8:04 p.m. When officers got there they discovered To, Nguyen and Vu deceased from gunshot wounds. A 9mm Hi-Point was located at the scene along with three expended 9mm shell casings.

A preliminary investigation suggests Dinh To shot Nguyen and Vu, then shot himself. All three men knew each other and no clear motive exists at this time, according to Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time. This is a developing story.