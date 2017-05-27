× Razorbacks Selected To Host NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s hard to believe that Arkansas hasn’t hosted a NCAA Regional Tournament since the 2010 season but that drought came to an end today.

Arkansas was one of 16 schools selected to host a NCAA Regional. The Razorbacks will be the No. 1 seed when the complete field is announced on Monday at 11 a.m.

The Razorbacks started the season hot, winning 25 of their first 31 games, and then ended the year with momentum as Arkansas made a run to the SEC Tournament finals.

Arkansas leads the SEC with 75 home runs and are led by a balanced lineup that includes five players with eight or more home runs. Chad Spanberger leads the Hogs with 19 long balls, three of which came in one game earlier this week and set the SEC Tournament record. Jax Biggers leads the Razorbacks with a .346 average while Luke Bonfield is near the top in nearly early offensive category.