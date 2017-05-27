Saturday’s Heavy Rainfall Keeps Police, Fire & Electric Crews Busy

Posted 11:29 pm, May 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41PM, May 27, 2017

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and is currently monitoring the storm system.

5News was in Pea Ridge to check on reports of possible power lines down and that’s where electric crews were on scene.

Ozark Electric Cooperative outage map reports nearly two percent of their customers are without power — 1,222 — the areas mainly impacted are in the 72762 and 72744 zip codes (that’s shown in the below images).

72762 zip code area Google Maps

72744 zip code Google Maps

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) and Entergy Electric outage maps each showed about 50 customers without power.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s