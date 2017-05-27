Saturday’s Heavy Rainfall Keeps Police, Fire & Electric Crews Busy

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and is currently monitoring the storm system.

5News was in Pea Ridge to check on reports of possible power lines down and that’s where electric crews were on scene.

Ozark Electric Cooperative outage map reports nearly two percent of their customers are without power — 1,222 — the areas mainly impacted are in the 72762 and 72744 zip codes (that’s shown in the below images).

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) and Entergy Electric outage maps each showed about 50 customers without power.