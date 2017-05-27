× Severe Storms Saturday Evening

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri this evening.

Isolated cells will contain hail up to baseball size as well as the potential for strong tornadoes.

Small line-segments are expected to develop with a high-end damaging wind potential…at time exceeding hurricane force.

The timeline is late evening into the overnight. This is the hi-res model data for 7pm tonight with broken line segments and superegos possible.

Please note that because the segments will broken there will be a few people who don’t get any storms but those who do see storms will experience severe weather.

The whole area is at risk for storms.

Expect watches and warnings to be issued this evening.

-Garrett