Tornado Safe Rooms In Poteau Are Closed

POTEAU (KFSM) — The LeFlore County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page that the Tornado Safe Rooms in Poteau will not be open to the public. “We simply have no information to … address you concerns.”

The agency states it has received a lot of phone calls and social media messages asking about the decision, but they have no information about the decision.

Emergency Management was not involved in any discussions or made aware of the closings to the public of the safe rooms and said they learned of the closure through local news media.

The locations that are closed:

Poteau High School safe room

Poteau Pansy Kidd Middle School safe room

Poteau Upper Elementary safe room

Poteau Primary School safe room

If you have questions related to the safe rooms you’re asked to contact the Poteau Public School administration at (918) 647-7700.