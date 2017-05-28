Customers Recall Favorite Memories Of Restaurant Closing Soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Many people in Fayetteville were saddened to hear that a restaurant they considered to be a Fayetteville staple will soon close its doors.

The owner of The Restaurant On the Corner and Grill said Sunday (May 28) that after 44 years, he was ready for a rest.

Sunday (May 28) morning, customers still poured into the dining area just three days before the close.

Some like Ed Laningham said they have been fans for years.

He started coming to the restaurant when he was in college.

“The Restaurant on the Corner and Grill was the place where we would always hang out," Laningham said.

They were not the only ones, he says it was a place that brought people from all walks of life together.

He remembers seeing lawyers talking about cases with punk kids from the college.

Kristina Jones has been eating at the restaurant since the 90s.

Just like others who have been dining at those tables, she too has memories.

“My memory is probably very similar to a lot of people’s and that is sitting and drinking endless cups of coffee and probably annoying the wait staff… as a high schooler, Jones said. "I think it almost, in the 90s was a right of passage.”

The kitchen will serve its last meal on Wednesday (May 31).

The patrons of the restaurant said they will miss many things, including the eggs Benedict and the veggie sandwich.

They all wanted to tell the owner, "thank you," though.

Laningham said thank you for the food, thank you for the service and thank you for a place where people felt welcome each and every trip.