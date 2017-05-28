Indy 500 Schedule 2017: Start Time, Odds And More For Showcase Race

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (CNN) — Scott Dixon will start in pole position for Sunday’s (May 28) Indy 500, as the New Zealander seeks to secure his first triumph at this showpiece event since 2008. Start time is 12:19 p.m. (ET).

Dixon was supreme in qualifying last weekend, laying down a marker as the man to beat with a blistering time. But there’s competition further back in the field, with plenty expecting two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso to make a big impression; the Spaniard will begin in fifth position.

Here’s a look at the favorites for Sunday’s race, the key viewing details for the Indianapolis event and a preview of what’s to come from one of the world’s greatest motor racing spectacles.

Indy 500 2017: Odds

Driver Odds

Scott Dixon, 6-1

Will Power, 8-1

Fernando Alonso, 8-1

Helio Castroneves, 10-1

Juan Pablo Montoya, 12-1

Tony Kanaan, 12-1

Marco Andretti, 12-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay, 12-1

Josef Newgarden, 15-1

Simon Pagenaud, 15-1

Alexander Rossi, 15-1

Takuma Sato, 15-1

Ed Carpenter, 15-1

James Hinchcliffe, 20-1

JR Hildebrand, 20-1

Charlie Kimball, 40-1

Graham Rahal, 40-1

Carlos Munoz, 50-1

Mikhall Aleshin, 60-1

Max Chilton, 100-1

Oriol Servia, 100-1

Jack Harvey, 100-1

Field 200-1

Odds are courtesy of books monitored by OddsShark and are accurate as of 10 a.m. (ET) on Saturday, May 27.