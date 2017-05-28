Monday Memorial Day Events To Remember Fallen Soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in our nation’s service. On Monday (May 28) Arkansas will have several events to remember and honor veterans.

Eureka Springs: The Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown. A Memorial Day service will take place at the American Legion Walker-Wilson Post 9 after the parade wraps up.

Fayetteville: The National Cemetery's annual Memorial Day program is at 10:00 a.m. The address is 700 Government Avenue, 72701.

Fort Smith: The 84th Old Fort Days begins Monday (May 29) and goes through Saturday (June 3). The Old Fort Days Rodeo Parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Fort Smith.

Wrangler National Patriot Night is at Kay Rodgers Park at 5:30 p.m. This event honors area veterans.