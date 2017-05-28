× NWS: Watches, Warnings, Advisories For Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Sebastian County’s thunderstorm warning expires at 1:30 a.m. Sunday (May 28) and a tornado watch remains in effect until 2 a.m. for west central Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma.

Logan and Scott Counties thunderstorm warning expires at 2 a.m. Storms were located along a line from near Heavener to Mountain Fork to nine miles west of Vandervoort and moving east at 50 mph.

By 1:45 a.m. the severe thunderstorm warning expires for Northwestern Little River County, Sevier County, Howard County and Northeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma.

A flood watch is in place until 8 a.m. Sunday (May 28) for the following counties: Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington. The rainfall may create flash flooding in some areas.

For the full list click here.