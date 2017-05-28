Severe Storms Leave Damage Across Area

Posted 1:58 am, May 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:59AM, May 28, 2017

Numerous severe thunderstorms moved across the area late Saturday with numerous reports of trees and power lines down across the area.

Some of the worst damage was from Sallisaw to Fort Smith with extensive damage in Van Buren area. Numerous trees were reported downed on homes and vehicles.

Roof damage was reported in the Van Buren area.

Several trees fell on vehicles across the River Valley.

In Clarksville, this two car garage was upended.

Trees were also uprooted in the Siloam Springs area as the storms moved across Benton County.

Additional damage in Leflore Co occurred near Haw Creek near Page, OK.

This is a developing story and more damage reports will be updated on Sunday with daybreak.

-Garrett

