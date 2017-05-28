Sheriff’s Deputy Among The Eight Dead In Rural Mississippi Shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (KFSM) — A suspected gunman is in custody after eight people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were shot to death Saturday (May 27) night in Lincoln County, according to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).
The MBI said the shootings started around 11:30 p.m. at an address in Bogue Chitto, where the deputy and three females were found dead.
While handcuffed and sitting on the side of a road the suspect, Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, spoke with a reporter about what happened.
Lincoln County Mississippi Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr was among the eight killed. He had been with the department for two years.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant released a statement via Facebook: I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.