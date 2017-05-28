Sheriff’s Deputy Among The Eight Dead In Rural Mississippi Shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (KFSM) — A suspected gunman is in custody after eight people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were shot to death Saturday (May 27) night in Lincoln County, according to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

The MBI said the shootings started around 11:30 p.m. at an address in Bogue Chitto, where the deputy and three females were found dead.

Another crime scene was found in Brookhaven, where the bodies of two boys were found. A third crime scene is at another address, where a man and a woman were found dead.

The identities of the other victims are pending notification of next of kin.

Officers arrested #CoryGodbolt on East Lincoln Road this morning. He is accused of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy. pic.twitter.com/UES2NY2PLP — Press •Rec] (@cnypress) May 28, 2017

While handcuffed and sitting on the side of a road the suspect, Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, spoke with a reporter about what happened.

Suspect tells me Lincoln Co. deputy was just in the way, and after all this he meant to commit suicide by cop. pic.twitter.com/ZebieSQkdR — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 28, 2017

Raw video from the arrest of Cory Godbolt, accused of killing 8 people in Lincoln County overnight. pic.twitter.com/8NLSkSvXQR — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 28, 2017

Lincoln County Mississippi Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr was among the eight killed. He had been with the department for two years.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant released a statement via Facebook: I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.

Bogue Chitto is an unincorporated part of Lincoln County and Brookhaven is the Lincoln County seat.