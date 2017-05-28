× Takuma Sato Wins Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Indianapolis (CNN) — Takuma Sato held off a charging field at Sunday’s (May 28) Indianapolis 500, walking away with his first victory at the hallowed speedway in IndyCar’s premier race.

Helio Castroneves finished second, while Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan rounded out the top five.

Entering Sunday, Sato had only won one IndyCar race in his career.

His hometown is Tokyo, Japan and has only been racing cars for six years.

Here’s more about Takuma Sato from his website.