Chocolate Shown To Lowers Heart Condition Risk

May 29, 2017

As if we needed a reason to eat more chocolate, well know we have one.

It turns out eating chocolate may lower your risk of an irregular heartbeat.

A study out of Harvard found that eating chocolate regularly, may lower the odds for a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Researchers studied the eating habits of more than 3,000 people.

They found the risk of developing atrial fibrillation was 20% lower for those who ate chocolate once per day.

Researchers said chocolate contains flavanols, an antioxidant that helps with healthy blood vessel function.

