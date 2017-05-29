Chocolate Shown To Lowers Heart Condition Risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As if we needed a reason to eat more chocolate, well know we have one.

It turns out eating chocolate may lower your risk of an irregular heartbeat.

A study out of Harvard found that eating chocolate regularly, may lower the odds for a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Researchers studied the eating habits of more than 3,000 people.

They found the risk of developing atrial fibrillation was 20% lower for those who ate chocolate once per day.

Researchers said chocolate contains flavanols, an antioxidant that helps with healthy blood vessel function.

