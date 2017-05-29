Fayetteville National Cemetery Honors Fallen Soldiers

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Hundreds of people gathered at Fayetteville National Cemetery on Monday (May 29) to remember and honor service members who died while serving the country.

This Federal holiday is to is to remember those who were killed in the line of duty and at the cemetery in Fayetteville more than 8,000 flags were placed next to each headstone ahead of the ceremony.

“What an incredible ceremony … there is an incredible crowd,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson, “this is a time of remembrance for those who have served … and it’s a time for recommitment of us individually to our nation.”

The Fayetteville National Cemetery will be 150 years old this year.

The cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 28, 1999 and later added to the Civil War Discovery Trail.

Private donations help keep the cemetery looking beautiful and if you’re interested in helping, or donating, click here.