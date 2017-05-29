Fort Smith Man Appears On The Price Is Right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Monday (May 29) Alex Vogl from Fort Smith appeared on The Price Is Right. A watch party was held at his home where friends and family watched his luck unfold.

The Vogl's said they were on their to Hawaii when a lay over landed them in Los Angeles where the show is filmed.

"Kacyn, this is on her bucket list. This is a life long dream. A big fan. She got us tickets about three months in advance and we just coordinated and it worked out," Alex Vogl said of his wife Kacyn's plan.

The show's announcer called Alex's name and he took his spot up front with three other contestants and the comedian Drew Carey.

Vogl was the first contestant on stage. He was to play the famous Price Is Right Game, Plinko. With four chips in hand Vogl let them fall. One chip landed on the $10,000 peg. Vogl walked away with $12,000 from the game Plinko.

Once on stage and trying his luck spinning the wheel, Vogl spun for a total of $1.00 which landed him the Showcase and $1,000 in cash.

The contestant he was up against estimated her prize at a value over the amount. She lost out.

Vogl however, guessed within $250 of his actual prize worth and won both Showcases.

In the end the Vogl's walked away with more than $60,000 in cash and prizes including a new vehicle and a trip to Tahiti and Madrid.