× NWS Confirms Tornado Hit Sequoyah, Crawford Counties

KFSM – A survey done by the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the area Saturday (May 27) night.

According to the survey, the tornado developed in Sequoyah County, about 2 miles west-southwest of Uniontown, and ended about 4.5 miles east-southeast of Natural Dam.

The tornado uprooted several trees and destroyed outbuildings, the survey said.

The NWS is still determining what rating to give the tornado.