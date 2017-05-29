Police Arrest Tigers Woods On Suspicion Of DUI

Posted 11:55 am, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, May 29, 2017

(CNN) – Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

Woods was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s online records.

It’s unclear whether Woods tested positive for alcohol or drugs. It’s also unknown at this time whether Woods was the only person in the vehicle.
CNN has reached out to Woods’ representative but has not heard back. The PGA Tour told CNN it would not comment on the arrest.

read more

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment