Police: Football Player Shot Dead After Recent High School Graduation

IRVING, Texas (CBSNews) — An 18-year-old who just graduated from high school has died and two others were injured after police say they were shot while in a car at a 7-Eleven, reports CBS DFW.

Police say Ledajrick Rajae Cox, a football player from Carter High School, was killed when he was shot during an argument between groups in two cars at the 7-Eleven on Walnut Hill and Pleasant Run.

Police say they received 911 calls regarding the incident at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday (May 28).

As they were driving off, someone shot into a sedan which struck three of the five people in the car. A woman from that car flagged down officers. The three victims were transported to Parkland Hospital. The second victim remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the third has been released.

Cox had just graduated from high school and signed to play football at Navarro College.

“We all had dreams for him,” said Cox’s stepfather Sam Johnson. “I just want to encourage the people who did this to come forward and turn yourself in.”

Police are still working to find the suspects who were in a newer model white sedan and took off from the scene.

The family held a vigil Monday (May 29) night outside Carter High School to honor Cox’s memory.