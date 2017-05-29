× Police: Trio Tried To Rob Fayetteville Gas Station

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Three Fayetteville men admitted to trying to rob a gas station early Monday (May 29) morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Kenneth Dorn, 20, Immanuel Foust, 19, and Tevis Maxwell, 18, were arrested in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The men planned to rob the White Oak Station at 2584 N. Gregg Ave., and Dorn and Maxwell entered the store about 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to the report. Armed with a steak knife, Maxwell demanded money from the clerk while Foust waited outside.

When the clerk said he hadn’t opened the register, Dorn told Maxwell to cut the clerk. The man then escaped to call police while Dorn and Maxwell fled from the store. The report doesn’t disclose whether any money was taken.

Dorn later told Fayetteville police he wasn’t going to hurt anyone and only wanted to frighten the clerk.

Foust said he’d gone to the store “to gather intelligence before the robbery took place,” according to the report. Foust said he told Dorn and Maxwell “to make sure the clerk was scared.”

All three were being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bonds. They have hearings set for Wednesday (May 31) in Washington County Circuit Court.