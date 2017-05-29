Tiger Woods Says DUI Arrest Was ‘Unexpected Reaction’ To Pain Medication

JUPITER, Fla. (CNN) — Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges Monday (May 29) morning at 3 a.m. and eventually was released, per Scott Sutton of WPTV.com.

The 14-time major winner addressed the incident and apologized for it, calling it “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” per USA Today.



Woods is widely considered one of the greatest golfers in history, but back problems have plagued him in recent years.

He underwent surgery in April to address pain in his back and leg and missed the entire 2016 PGA schedule with health problems.

According to his PGA Tour profile, the Farmers Insurance Open in January is the only event he’s played in the 2017 calendar year, and he missed the cut. His hasn’t won a major since he prevailed at the 2008 U.S. Open.