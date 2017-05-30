Family Of Alleged Springdale Rape Victim In Disbelief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A family is working to bring the man accused of raping their 7-year-old relative to justice.

Barbara Gutierrez is related to Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real's victim and said she did not want to believe what happened when she found out.

She learned what happened in January of this year.

Since that time, she said her family member has been going to counseling, which has helped.

Even though she said she did not want to get too spiritual, she believed a divine presence intervened to help her relative speak up about what happened to her.

She said the entire ordeal is hard for the girl and her family who is watching her go through this.

“Because I have to absorb…I have to absorb what she’s going through and take it in myself," Gutierrez said. "It’s been the most difficult challenge I’ve ever faced.”

The local community has shown their support during this time.

Gutierrez said she is thankful to have a group that cares so much.

She asked though that their support be turned to finding Alvarez-Real and bringing him to justice.

Gutierrez also wants to be a voice for victims like her relative who may not have a voice.

“We must bring awareness and we must stand up to these people who want to hurt kids and we must stop it," Gutierrez said. "It cannot go on anymore.”

Gutierrez is working with the police by telling them everything she knows about Alvarez-Real.

A warrant is currently out for his arrest.