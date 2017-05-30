× Former Univision Arkansas Host Faces Rape Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Univision Arkansas host is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real, 35, faces one of charge of rape after the victim told police that he molested her in 2016.

Formal charges were filed May 15 and a warrant was issued Thursday (May 25) according to the Washington County prosecutor’s office.

In a statement released Saturday (May 27), Pinnacle Media LLC / Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January.

“Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees,” company president Gregory Fess said in the release. “Pinnacle Media is proud to continue serving the communities in Arkansas as it has done for almost eight years.”

Springdale police did not immediately respond Tuesday (May 30) to messages seeking comment.