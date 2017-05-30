× Hogs To Be Featured On Channel 5 Twice In 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas will have the luxury of playing their first two games of the 2017 season on a national stage, including a week two showdown against TCU on Channel 5.

The Razorbacks could appear on Channel 5 on more than two occasions as CBS has not announced their complete broadcast schedule.

Arkansas will host TCU at 2:30 pm on Sept. 9 in Fayetteville and is also the first SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Razorbacks rallied to beat TCU, 41-38, in double overtime in Fort Worth last season.

The annual ‘Battle Line Rivalry’ against Missouri will also be broadcast on Channel 5 on Nov. 24 at 2:30 pm. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 25 but was moved to Friday afternoon, the day after Thanksgiving.