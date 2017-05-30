× Jones Center’s New Fitness Facility Open And Offering Free Trials This Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Jones Center reopened its expanded fitness center on Tuesday (May 30).

The Tyson Foods Fitness Center tripled in size, so the area now includes a new hot yoga studio, plus more machines and free weights.

The Jones Center will be opening the fitness center to everyone for a free week-long trial from Tuesday through Sunday (June 4).

An individual membership for the Jones Center is $8 per month or $90 per year. Family passes are $25 per month or $180 per year.

More information can be found here.