Juvenile Arrested Following High-Speed Chase Through Little Flock In Stolen Vehicle

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday night (May 29) following a high-speed chase through Benton County.

The pursuit started around 10:45 p.m. after a Little Flock officer spotted the vehicle run a stop sign and attempted to pull the driver over, said Jesse Martinez, Little Flock police chief. When the officer turned on the emergency lights near the intersection of Woods Lane and Little Flock Drive, the vehicle sped off.

The vehicle’s tags registered that it had been stolen out of Bentonville, Martinez said.

Police followed the car as it turned along Highway 102 heading toward Bentonville, Martinez said. The chase ended a short time later near the intersection of Highways 72 and 64 near Pea Ridge when the stolen vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

There were four minors inside the vehicle, and none were seriously injured in the crash.

The driver was taken into custody and is facing charges of fleeing, reckless driving, theft by receiving and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Martinez said.

Several agencies responded to the pursuit.

The identify of the driver is not being released because the individual is a minor.